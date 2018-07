BRIEF-EFG International expects further outflows of customer assets

July 25 (Reuters) - EFG International AG:

* EFG INTERNATIONAL SAYS WANTS TO ACHIEVE MORE THAN THE 240 MILLION SFR SYNERGIES FROM TAKEOVER OF BSI

* EFG INTERNATIONAL SAYS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL ACHIEVE SUBSTANTIAL PROFIT FROM LIFE INSURANCE PORTFOLIO IN THE LONG TERM

* EFG INTERNATIONAL SAYS WILL BOOK RESTRUCTURING COSTS IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR, GOAL IS TO BOOK TO HAVE BOOKED ALL RESTRUCTURING COSTS

* EFG INTERNATIONAL SAYS EXPECTS FURTHER OUTFLOWS OF CUSTOMER ASSETS IN H2