BRIEF-EFG International Nominates Peter Fanconi As New Chair Of Board of Directors

Nov 5 (Reuters) - EFG International AG:

* EFG NOMINATES NEW CHAIR AND ADDITIONAL NEW MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION AT AGM 2020

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EFG INTERNATIONAL AND EFG BANK IS TODAY ANNOUNCING THE NOMINATION OF PETER FANCONI AS ITS NEW CHAIR AND OF AMY YIP AS A NEW MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL OF SHAREHOLDERS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN APRIL 2020

* 0. JOHN WILLIAMSON, EFG'S CURRENT CHAIR OF THE BOARD, HAS DECIDED NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT THE NEXT AGM