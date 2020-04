BRIEF-EFG International proposes splitting payout of 2019 dividend

April 15 (Reuters) - EFG International AG:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE DISTRIBUTING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2019 DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.30 PER SHARE IN TWO EQUAL INSTALMENTS

* WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 APRIL 2020 THAT A CASH DISTRIBUTION BE MADE OUT OF RESERVES FROM CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS OF CHF 0.15 PER SHARE

* INTENDS TO PROPOSE A SECOND CASH DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 0.15 PER SHARE TO AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN Q4 OF 2020, SUBJECT TO MARKET AND ECONOMIC CONDITIONS.