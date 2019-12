Dec 4 (Reuters) - EFG International AG:

* HAS TAKEN NOTE OF ANNOUNCEMENT BY FEDERAL ADMINISTRATIVE COURT REGARDING APPEAL AGAINST FINMA DECISION IN CONNECTION WITH BSI LEGACY CASE

* FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL NOT BE IMPACTED BY THIS DECISION

* FINAL PURCHASE PRICE OF BSI ACCOUNTED FOR A RESPECTIVE PROVISION

* ANY MODICIFCATION IN THE AMOUNT OF DISGORGEMENT WOULD BE NEUTRAL TO EFG'S FINANCIAL RESULTS Source text: bit.ly/2PbXzKj Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)