May 31 (Reuters) - EFG International AG:

* As initially announced, EFG International intends to repurchase up to eight million of its own registered shares

* Share buyback programme starts on 03 June 2019 and will last until 30 June 2020 at the latest

* Share buyback programme refers to a maximum of 8,000,000 registered shares, equivalent to a maximum of 2.7% of the current share capital and voting rights