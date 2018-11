BRIEF-EFG Reports AuM Of 140 Bln Sfr With Lower Return On Assets

Nov 15 (Reuters) - EFG International AG:

* EFG INTERNATIONAL PRESERVES GROWTH MOMENTUM IN A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

* MAINTAINS PROFITABLE GROWTH AMID AN ONGOING CHANGE PROCESS, GENERATING UNDERLYING NET NEW ASSET GROWTH AND REALISING COST SYNERGIES AS PLANNED IN THE PERIOD FROM JULY TO END-OCTOBER 2018

* YEAR-TO-DATE ANNUALISED UNDERLYING NET NEW ASSET GROWTH AT LOWER END OF 2019 TARGET RANGE WITH SWITZERLAND & ITALY REGION RETURNING TO POSITIVE UNDERLYING INFLOWS

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF CHF 140.1 BILLION WITH LOWER RETURN ON ASSETS

* ON TRACK TO REALISE TARGETED PRE-TAX COST SYNERGIES FOR END-2018

* FOCUS ON DRIVING GROWTH IN KEY MARKETS, RELAUNCHING ITS DOMESTIC ITALIAN BUSINESS

