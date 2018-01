BRIEF-Eforce Holdings Says Unit Enters Acquisition Agreement With Lim Kim Chai

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Eforce Holdings Ltd:

* UNIT & LIM KIM CHAI ENTERED ACQUISITION AGREEMENT, TO BUY SALE SHARES AND SALE LOAN AT AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF HK$662.4 MILLION

* VISION SOUTH TO ACQUIRE FROM LIM KIM CHAI SALE SHARES AND SALE LOAN AT AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF HK$662.4 MILLION

* CONSIDERATION TO BE SATISFIED BY HK$238.7 MILLION IN CASH & BY WAY OF ALLOTMENT AND ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES BY CO

* WILL ALLOT AND ISSUE 1.57 BLN CONSIDERATION SHARES AT PRICE OF HK$0.27 PER CONSIDERATION SHARE TO LIM KIM CHAI