BRIEF-Efore Agrees On Short Term Financing Arrangement Of EUR 4.4 Million

April 10 (Reuters) - EFORE PLC:

* TERM FINANCING ARRANGEMENT AND PLANS RIGHTS OFFERING

* PLC HAS AGREED ON A SHORT-TERM FINANCING ARRANGEMENT OF EUR 4,4 MILLION WITH A NUMBER OF COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS

* TO PROPOSE TO AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS THAT BOARD BE AUTHORIZED TO RESOLVE ON A RIGHTS ISSUE

* COMPANY WILL ISSUE A NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING ON A SEPARATE RELEASE LATER.

* TARGETED SIZE OF RIGHTS OFFERING IS TOTAL EUR 10-13 MILLION

