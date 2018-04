BRIEF-Efore: Net Sales Of The Telecom Business In H1 2018 To Be Lower Than H1 2017

April 27 (Reuters) - Efore Plc:

* REG-EFORE PLC ESTIMATES THE NET SALES OF THE TELECOM BUSINESS IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 TO BE LOWER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR, NEGOTIATES STRUCTURAL ARRANGEMENTS OF ITS TELECOM BUSINESS AND PLANS RIGHTS OFFERING

* NET SALES OF TELECOM BUSINESS IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 IS ESTIMATED TO DECREASE MATERIALLY FROM CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN 2017

* NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL SECTOR IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 IS ESTIMATED TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN ON CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR

* SAYS EFORE DOES NOT AT MOMENT GIVE EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)