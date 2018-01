Jan 19 (Reuters) - Eft Solutions Holdings Ltd:

* UNIT‍ ACQUIRES 70 PERCENT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF EARN WORLD DEVELOPMENT FOR HK$210 MILLION FROM EARN WORLD ENTERPRISES​

* CONSIDERATION TO BE SATISFIED BY HK$16 MILLION IN CASH AND HK$194 MILLION IN ISSUANCE OF PROMISSORY NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: