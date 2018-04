BRIEF-Eften Real Estate Fund III 1st Quarter 2018 Net Profit Up At EUR 1.3 Mln

April 24 (Reuters) - EFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS :

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUE FOR 1ST QUARTER 2018 WAS EUR 2.0 MILLION UP BY 13 PERCENT IN A YEAR.

* SAYS 1ST QUARTER 2018 EBITDA EUR 1.6 MILLION (1ST QUARTER 2017: EUR 1.4 MILLION)

* SAYS 1ST QUARTER 2018 NET PROFIT EUR 1.3 MILLION, INCREASING BY 14 PERCENT VERSUS 1ST QUARTER 2017

* SAYS 31.03.2018, THE GROUP’S TOTAL ASSETS EUR 97.6 MILLION (31.12.2017: EUR 97.3 MILLION)

* SAYS TO DISTRIBUTE (NET) DIVIDENDS FROM YEAR 2017 PROFIT OF 2.2 MILLION EUROS (68 CENTS PER SHARE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)