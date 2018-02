Feb 28 (Reuters) - Eften Real Estate Fund Iii As:

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUE FOR YEAR 2017 WAS EUR 7.3 MILLION, WHICH INCREASED BY 37% IN A YEAR‍​

* SAYS 2017 THE GROUP‘S EBITDA TOTALLED EUR 5.7 MILLION (2016: EUR 4.0 MILLION)

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 6.6 MILLION, INCREASING BY 51% COMPARED TO 2016