May 7 (Reuters) - eGain Corp:

* EGAIN REPORTS 30% GROWTH YEAR OVER YEAR IN RECURRING REVENUE IN Q3 2018

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.00

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.03 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, EXCLUDING LEGACY LICENSE REVENUE, WAS $15.6 MILLION, UP 23% YEAR OVER YEAR FROM Q3 2017

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $15.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S