May 7 (Reuters) - Egalet Corp:

* EGALET CORP - A NATIONAL PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER HAS PLACED SPRIX NASAL SPRAY IN A TIER 2 PREFERRED POSITION EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* EGALET - A NATIONAL PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER HAS PLACED ARYMO ER EXTENDED-RELEASE TABLETS FOR ORAL USE ONLY -CII IN TIER 3 UNRESTRICTED POSITION