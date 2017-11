Nov 28 (Reuters) - Egalet Corp:

* EGALET ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF EGALET-002 IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE CHRONIC LOW BACK PAIN

* EGALET CORP - ‍EGALET-002 WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED AND NO NEW SAFETY CONCERNS WERE IDENTIFIED IN STUDY​

* EGALET CORP - ‍STUDY OF EGALET-002 MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT​