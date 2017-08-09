FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Egalet Q2 loss per share $1.04
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 8:35 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Egalet Q2 loss per share $1.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Egalet Corp

* Egalet announces second quarter 2017 financial results and expense reduction plan

* Q2 loss per share $1.04

* Says ‍announcing an expense reduction plan that includes a corporate restructuring​

* Qtrly net revenue grew to $6.3 million representing increases of 81 percent over q2 of 2016 and 15 percent over Q1 of 2017

* Egalet corp says company restructuring expected to reduce costs by 35%

* Egalet - reducing workforce, excluding sales team, by nearly 40 percent. With this initiative, along with elimination of certain other expenditures​

* Says ‍with the initiative expects total costs and expenses to be between $55 and $60 million in 2018​

* Egalet Corp - anticipates that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, will enable Egalet to fund its operations into 2020​

* Says ‍total net product sales were $6.3 million for quarter ended June 30, 2017 compared to $3.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.