August 9, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Egalet Q2 loss per share $1.04

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Egalet Corp

* Egalet announces second quarter 2017 financial results and expense reduction plan

* Q2 loss per share $1.04

* Says ‍announcing an expense reduction plan that includes a corporate restructuring​

* Qtrly net revenue grew to $6.3 million representing increases of 81 percent over q2 of 2016 and 15 percent over Q1 of 2017

* Egalet corp says company restructuring expected to reduce costs by 35%

* Egalet - reducing workforce, excluding sales team, by nearly 40 percent. With this initiative, along with elimination of certain other expenditures​

* Says ‍with the initiative expects total costs and expenses to be between $55 and $60 million in 2018​

* Egalet Corp - anticipates that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, will enable Egalet to fund its operations into 2020​

* Says ‍total net product sales were $6.3 million for quarter ended June 30, 2017 compared to $3.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

