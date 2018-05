May 8 (Reuters) - Egalet Corp:

* EGALET CORP Q1 SHR LOSS $0.26

* EGALET CORP Q1 SHR VIEW $-0.29 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EGALET CORP - NET PRODUCT SALES OF $6.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $5.4 MLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: