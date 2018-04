April 5 (Reuters) - Egalet Corp:

* EGALET SAYS ON APRIL 4 UNITS OF CO FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT AGAINST TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC - SEC FILING

* EGALET - LAWSUIT FILED FOR TEVA'S INFRINGEMENT OF A PATENT FOR ARYMO ER LISTED IN APPROVED DRUG PRODUCTS WITH THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENCE EVALUATIONS Source: (bit.ly/2uMR3CW) Further company coverage: