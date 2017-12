Dec 6 (Reuters) - Egalet Corp:

* EGALET - NOTIFIED VERBALLY BY CVS CAREMARK THAT SPRIX WILL NO LONGER BE ON FORMULARY FOR A PORTION OF COMMERCIAL COVERED LIVES BEGINNING JAN 1, 2018

* EGALET SAYS COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 20% OF SPRIX PRESCRIPTIONS COULD BE IMPACTED BY CAREMARK'S PLANNED ACTION - SEC FILING Source: (bit.ly/2B6AeVM)