BRIEF-Egide FY Net Loss Widens To 2.8 Million Euros

March 26 (Reuters) - EGIDE SA:

* 2019 ORDER BOOK: EUR 34.8M (+25% YOY)

* FY 2019 EBITDA: -EUR 0.1M VERSUS EUR 0.67M IN 2018

* 2020: FOCUS ON PROFITABILITY AND GROWTH

* TO THIS DAY, IMPACT OF COVID-19 STILL MINIMAL ON CUSTOMERS’ GLOBAL PRODUCTION AND DELIVERY REQUIREMENTS

* FY NET LOSS EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2019 OPERATING RESULTS: -EUR 1.4M

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO DATE, NO MAJOR SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS IN EUROPE AND UNITED STATES HAVE BEEN SEEN

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SUPPLY CHAIN IN CHINA IS CONSTANTLY IMPROVING

* EGIDE GROUP FORECAST GROWTH IN 2020, SUPPORTED BY EUR 34.8 MILLION IN NEW ORDERS REGISTERED AT END OF 2019, COMPARED TO EUR 31.8 MILLION IN REVENUES IN 2019