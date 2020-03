BRIEF-EGL Holdings Updates On Potential Impact Of Coronavirus On Business Operations

March 6 (Reuters) - EGL Holdings Co Ltd:

* UPDATES ON POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* CANCELLED AND SUSPENDED ALL PACKAGE TOURS AND FIT PACKAGES TRAVELLING TO JAPAN

* EGL HOLDINGS SEES GROUP’S REVENUE & OTHER FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 6 MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE 2020 TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY CONTROL MEASURES OF EPIDEMIC

* IMPACT FROM OUTBREAK ON OPERATIONS, FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE MAY BE MATERIAL

* CANCELLED & SUSPENDED ALL PACKAGE TOURS & FIT PACKAGES TRAVELLING TO JAPAN, FROM 9 MARCH 2020 TILL END OF MONTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: