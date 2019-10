BRIEF-EGM To Be Convened In Light Of Capital Increase

Oct 17 (Reuters) - EDISUN POWER EUROPE AG:

* EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE CONVENED IN LIGHT OF A CAPITAL INCREASE

* IN ORDER TO FINANCE PROJECTS IN PORTUGAL, DECIDES TO CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON NOVEMBER 12, 2019

* PROPOSES ORDINARY CAPITAL INCREASE

* A MAXIMUM OF 475’000 NEW SHARES ARE TO BE ISSUED, RESULTING IN AN INCREASE IN CURRENT NOMINAL SHARE CAPITAL OF CHF 18’624’630 TO A MAX OF CHF 32’874’630

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS ASSUMES THAT ISSUE PRICE OF NEW SHARES WILL PROBABLY RANGE FROM CHF 125 TO 140 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)