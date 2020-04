April 21 (Reuters) - EGYPTIAN EXCHANGE :

* BAYT EL KHEBRA FOR LEASING BUYS SHARES IN MOHANDES INSURANCE FOR EGP 104.6 MILLION Source:(bit.ly/2RXgTgu) Further company coverage: