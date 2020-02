Feb 10 (Reuters) - EGYPTIAN EXCHANGE:

* CORONATION AFRICA FRONTIERS FUND UNIVERSAL BUYS SHARES IN SPEED MEDICAL FOR TOTAL DEAL VALUE OF EGP 29.3 MILLION Source: (bit.ly/2UAnO1s) Further company coverage: