Jan 2 (Reuters) - EGYPT KUWAIT HOLDING CO:

* GETS APPROVAL TO‍​ ACQUIRE STAKE IN DELTA INSURACE, TO RAISE STAKE IN DELTA INSURACE TO 99 PERCENT FROM 32.026 PERCENT

* INTENDS TO SUBMIT MANDATORY PURCHASE OFFER TO EFSA TO BUY STAKE IN DELTA INSURACE AT PROPOSED PRICE OF EGP 20 PER SHARE Source: (bit.ly/2CsLUT1) Further company coverage: