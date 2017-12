BRIEF-EgyptAir Converts Letter Of Intent To Firm Order For Bombardier C Series Aircraft

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* EGYPTAIR CONVERTS LETTER OF INTENT TO FIRM ORDER FOR BOMBARDIER C SERIES AIRCRAFT

* BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT- PARTIES HAVE EXECUTED FIRM AGREEMENT FOR SALE, PURCHASE OF 12 CS300 AIRCRAFT, ALSO RIGHTS FOR EXTRA 12 CS300 AIRCRAFT

* BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT - BASED ON LIST PRICE OF CS300 AIRLINER, FIRM-ORDER CONTRACT WOULD BE VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY US $1.1 BILLION

* BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT- SHOULD EGYPTAIR EXERCISE 12 PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR CS300 AIRCRAFT, CONTRACT VALUE WOULD INCREASE TO NEARLY $2.2 BILLION.

* BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT SAYS EGYPTAIR'S LETTER OF INTENT WAS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ON NOV 14 DURING 2017 DUBAI AIR SHOW