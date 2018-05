May 3 (Reuters) - EGYPTIAN CO FOR INTERNATIONAL TOURISTIC PROJECTS SAE:

* Q1 CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 33.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EGP 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 CONSOL REVENUE EGP 801.3 MILLION VERSUS EGP 741.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source:(bit.ly/2reNod0) Further company coverage: