Dec 24 (Reuters) - EGYPTIAN EXCHANGE:

* SAYS ACT FINANCIAL SELLS 7.5 MILLION SHARES IN BELTON FINANCIAL AT EGP 13.26 PER SHARE

* SAYS ACT FINANCIAL REDUCES STAKE IN BELTON FINANCIAL TO 9.56 PERCENT FROM 14 PERCENT ‍​ Source: (bit.ly/2kPAm2d) Further company coverage: )