BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange Says Al Ahly Capital Holding sells 47.2 mln shares in Egyptian Resorts Co

Nov 1 (Reuters) - EGYPTIAN EXCHANGE:

* SAYS AL AHLY CAPITAL HOLDING SELLS 47.2 MILLION SHARES IN EGYPTIAN RESORTS CO AT EGP 1.21 PER SHARE

* SAYS AL AHLY CAPITAL HOLDING‘S STAKE IN EGYPTIAN RESORTS CO REDUCES TO 4.5 PERCENT FROM 9 PERCENT

* SAYS RED SEA HOTELS HOLDING BUYS 47.2 MLN SHARES IN EGYPTIAN RESORTS CO FOR TOTAL DEAL VALUE OF EGP 57.2 MILLION

* SAYS RED SEA HOTELS HOLDING RAISES STAKE IN EGYPTIAN RESORTS CO TO 16.46 PERCENT FROM 11.96 PERCENT Source: (bit.ly/2zbyTeq) (bit.ly/2zad7rB)

