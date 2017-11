Nov 22 (Reuters) - EGYPTIAN EXCHANGE:

* ISMAILIA NATIONAL CO FOR FOOD INDUSTRIES APPLIES FOR LISTING OF ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL DECREASE TO EGP 45 MILLION FROM EGP 90 MILLION

* CAPITAL DECREASE FOR ISMAILIA NATIONAL CO TO TAKE PLACE THROUGH REDUCTION OF STOCK PAR VALUE TO EGP 5/SHARE FROM EGP 10 /SHARE Source: (bit.ly/2AocTyL) Further company coverage: )