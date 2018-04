April 11 (Reuters) - EGYPTIAN EXCHANGE:

* QUANTUM INVESTMENT BUYS 50.8 MILLION SHARES OF EDITA FOOD FOR EGP 1.02 BILLION FROM BERCO LIMITED

* EGYPTIAN EXCHANGE SAYS QUANTUM INVESTMENT RAISES STAKE IN EDITA FOOD TO 40 PERCENT Source:(bit.ly/2GR8wjn)

:(bit.ly/2JC7Onv) Further company coverage: