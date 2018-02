Feb 25 (Reuters) - EGYPTIANS ABROAD FOR INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CO:

* FY CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 21.5 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EGP 13.8 ‍​MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOL REVENUE EGP 65.2 MILLION VERSUS EGP 103.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD APPROVES TO ISSUE 1 BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY 8 SHARES