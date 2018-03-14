FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 5:45 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Egypt's B Investments to offer 27 pct stake by end-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - BPE Holding for Financial Investments (better known as B Investments) says:

* Seeks to raise 460 million Egyptian pounds ($26.15 million)through IPO of 27 pct stake in the company

* Expects company shares to be traded on the Egyptian stock exchange on March 29

* Sets offering price at 10.75 Egyptian pounds ($0.6111) per share

* Plans to offer 5 million public shares and 38.131 million shares in a private placement

* Says proceeds to go to renewable energy projects and non-banking financial services ($1 = 17.5900 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by David Evans)

