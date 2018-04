April 22 (Reuters) - CI CAPITAL HOLDING CO (IPO-CCHC.CA):

* SAYS EGP 1.56 BILLION PRIVATE OFFERING SUBSCRIBED 6.1 TIMES

* SAYS BASED ON PRIVATE OFFERING SUBSCRIPTION, FINAL SHARE PRICE FOR PUBLIC OFFERING REACHES TO EGP 7.70 PER SHARE