Oct 29 (Reuters) - ARABIAN FOOD INDUSTRIES CO:

* Q3 CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 22 MILLION VERSUS EGP 10 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 SALES EGP 680 MILLION VERSUS EGP 453 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL START EXPERIMENTAL OPERATION OF BAKERY L INE AT END OF CURRENT YEAR, LAUNCH PRODUCT IN MARKET AT BEGINNING OF 2018‍​ Source:(bit.ly/2idnIYE) Further company coverage: