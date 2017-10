Aug 15 (Reuters) - ARABIAN FOOD INDUSTRIES CO:

* Q3 REPRESENTS IMPORTANT MEASURE OF SALES VOLUME IN ABSENCE OF EVENTS AFFECTING VOLUME OF SALES, EXPENSES WILL BE RESTRUCTURED ACCORDING TO SALES VOLUME IN Q3

* HAS NOT YET TAKEN ANY STEPS TO REDUCE SIZE OF CO'S ADMINISTRATIVE STRUCTURE, HAVE A PLAN FOR THIS BUT WILL NOT BE IMPLEMENTED BEFORE END OF Q3