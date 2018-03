BRIEF-Egypt's Eastern, Al-Mansour to Jointly Manufacture West Cigarette

March 22 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO:

* SIGNS MANUFACTURING CONTRACT WITH AL-MANSOUR INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION CO FOR 5-YEARS STARTING MARCH 21, 2018

* SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT AL-MANSOUR INTERNATIONAL TO JOINTLY MANUFACTURE CIGARETTES BRAND WEST AT EASTERN CO’S FACILITIES

* UNDER AGREEMENT AL-MANSOUR INTERNATIONAL WILL MARKET, DISTRIBUTE AND SELL PRODUCT IN EGYPT

* EXPECTS 281 MILLION WEST CIGARETTES SALE IN 2018 AT PRICE OF EGP 18 PER PACK

* BOTH COMPANIES TO SHARE EQUAL PROFIT AFTER DEDUCTING ALL SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES OF WEST PRODUCT