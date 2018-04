April 3 (Reuters) - EASTERN CO:

* BOARD APPROVES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF EGP 30 PER SHARE BEFORE SPLIT OR EGP 10 PER SHARE AFTER SPLIT‍​

* BOARD APPROVES TO DISTRIBUTE 0.5 BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY SHARE

* BOARD APPROVES AUTHORISED CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 4.5 BILLION FROM EGP 3 BILLION

* BOARD APPROVES ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 2.25 BILLION FROM EGP 1.5 BILLION