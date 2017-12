Dec 5 (Reuters) - EXPORT DEVELOPMENT BANK OF EGYPT :

* SAYS BANK, AFRICAN EXPORT-IMPORT BANK AND EXPORT CREDIT GUARANTEE COMPANY OF EGYPT (ECGE) TO SIGN $500 MILLION EXCLUSIVE JOINT AGREEMENT ON DECEMBER 08, 2017

* SAYS THE DEAL COMES UNDER EXPORT CREDIT SUPPORT SCHEME