March 13 (Reuters) - EL SHAMS PYRAMIDS CO FOR HOTELS AND TOURISTIC PROJECTS:

* FY NET LOSS AFTER TAX $1.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $4.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY SALES $4.5 MILLION VERSUS $2.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source: (bit.ly/2HufeYm) Further company coverage: