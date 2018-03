March 7 (Reuters) - ISMAILIA NATIONAL CO FOR FOOD INDUSTRIES :

* FY NET PROFIT EGP 9.8 MILLION VERSUS EGP 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET SALES EGP 110.3 MILLION VERSUS EGP 72.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES NOT TO DISTRIBUTE FY DIVIDEND Source: (bit.ly/2Ftxunl) Further company coverage: