BRIEF-Egypt's GB Auto Adopts Additional Measures To Ensure Financial Strength Amid COVID-19

April 9 (Reuters) - GB AUTO:

* ADOPTS ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO ENSURE FINANCIAL STRENGTH AMID COVID-19 SITUATION

* SET ON IMMEDIATE COURSE OF ACTION TO SECURE BUSINESS’ FINANCIAL STRENGTH DURING CURRENT CRISIS

* VEHICLE SALES IN EGYPT WITNESSING A DROP DUE TO TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LICENSING AND REGISTRATION PROCEDURES

* TRADING AND AFTER-SALES SERVICES ALSO FELT SLOWDOWN IN DEMAND

* IRAQI PC OPERATIONS WERE HIT BY ONGOING NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN, CURFEW, AND RESTRICTIONS ON AIR TRAVEL

* 2 AND 3 WHEELERS BUSINESS SHOWED A HIGH LEVEL OF RESILIENCE

* ACTIVELY WORKING TO REDUCE SPENT CAPITAL AND OPERATING EXPENSES

* HAS ALREADY TAKEN SEVERAL STEPS WHICH WILL BE REFLECTED ON OUR FINANCIALS STARTING Q2

* INCREASE WORKING CAPITAL FOCUS WHILE MAINTAINING AN INVENTORY VOLUME THAT IS BOTH APPROPRIATE TO CURRENT TIMES AND FOR DEMAND RECOVERY

* DECIDES TO FREEZE ALL A&AR CAPEX PLANS FOR REMAINDER OF 2020, FREEING ONLY MINIMUM REQUIRED MAINTENANCE CAPEX

* EMBARKED ON AN AGGRESSIVE COST CUTTING PROGRAM WITH FULL IMPLEMENTATION IN APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: