Nov 9 (Reuters) - GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING:

* Q3 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $7 MILLION VERSUS $9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 TOTAL REVENUE $773 MILLION VERSUS $788 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS AT END-SEPT, TOTAL CUSTOMERS STAND AT 99.7 MLN