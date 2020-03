March 1 (Reuters) - MEMPHIS PHARMACEUTICALS AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES SAE:

* SEES FY 2020-2021 NET PROFIT BEFORE TAX EGP 34.5 MILLION

* BAORD APPROVES AUTHORISED CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 300 MILLION FROM EGP 100 MILLION