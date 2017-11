Nov 22 (Reuters) - OBOUR LAND FOR FOOD INDUSTRIES:

* BOARD APPROVES TO ESTABLISH UNIT FOR PRODUCTION OF DAIRY PRODUCTS WITH AUTHORIZED CAPITAL OF EGP 500 MLN AND ISSUED CAPITAL OF EGP 50 MLN‍​

* CO TO HOLD 98 PERCENT STAKE IN NEW COMPANY Source:(?bit.ly/2BcP9us) Further company coverage: