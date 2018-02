Feb 19 (Reuters) - OCTOBER PHARMA FOR PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES:

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 56 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EGP 35 ‍​MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF EGP 4 PER SHARE

* FY SALES EGP 350 MILLION VERSUS EGP 288 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD GIVES INITIAL APPROVAL TO ESTABLISH LEGAL ENTITY IN UAE‍​