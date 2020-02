Feb 16 (Reuters) - ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET CO SAE:

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* SAYS UNIT OW CHINA CONTRIBUTES 1% OF CO’S TOTAL REVENUE

* SAYS CHINA REPRESENTS 20% OF CO’S SALES, CORONAVIRUS PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY TO FIND NEW EXPORTS MARKETS

* RAW MATERIALS FROM CHINA AMOUNT TO 5% OF TOTAL RAW MATERIAL IMPORTS, LOOKING FOR SUPPLIERS IN INDIA AND TURKEY