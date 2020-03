March 17 (Reuters) - ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET CO:

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS ON CO’S OPERATIONS

* RAW MATERIALS FOR VARIOUS PLANTS ARE SUFFICIENT TO KEEP THEM RUNNING NORMALLY IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* DISPATCH AND SHIPMENT OF PRODUCT TO CO’S CUSTOMERS’ FACILITIES REMAIN NORMAL

* HAVE NOT RECEIVED ANY REPORT OF CORONAVIRUS CASES AT ANY OF OUR LOCATIONS OR WITH ANY EMPLOYEES OR CONTRACTORS Source: (bit.ly/2x73KtC)