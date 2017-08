Aug 15 (Reuters) - ORASCOM TELECOM MEDIA AND TECHNOLOGY HOLDING SAE

* BOARD APPROVES TO INVEST $10 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT OF SOUND AND LIGHT SHOW IN PYRAMIDS, SPHINX IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PRISME INTERNATIONAL

* BOARD APPROVES INVESTMENT OF $15 MILLION AGAINST SUBSCRIPTION OF ABOUT 52 PERCENT PREFERRED SHARES IN RIZA CAPITAL CONSULTORIA DE INVESTIMENTOS